Research Analysts Set Expectations for STOK FY2025 Earnings

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.82). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $462.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.95. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $185,994.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,288.36. This represents a 38.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,277 shares in the company, valued at $618,913.39. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

