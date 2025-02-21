Reviewing Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 21.99% 14.29% 1.41% Bank OZK 25.83% 13.90% 1.93%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $231.48 million 3.38 $79.59 million $4.95 9.79 Bank OZK $1.65 billion 3.39 $716.46 million $6.14 8.05

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Bank OZK”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mercantile Bank and Bank OZK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bank OZK 1 7 1 0 2.00

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus price target of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.85%. Bank OZK has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mercantile Bank pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Bank OZK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank OZK beats Mercantile Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits. It also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services, including trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other related services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, commercial card, and other services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, it provides real estate, consumer, small business, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, equipment, agricultural, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; lender and structured, business aviation, and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. Additionally, the company offers ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

