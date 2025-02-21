Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) vs. Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Critical Contrast

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Richtech Robotics and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A Hesai Group -20.31% -6.79% -4.58%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richtech Robotics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hesai Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Richtech Robotics and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $16.70, indicating a potential downside of 9.75%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Volatility and Risk

Richtech Robotics has a beta of -9.76, meaning that its stock price is 1,076% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hesai Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Richtech Robotics and Hesai Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics $4.24 million 65.27 -$8.14 million N/A N/A Hesai Group $264.37 million 8.89 -$67.04 million ($0.44) -42.06

Richtech Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hesai Group.

About Richtech Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.