Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 40,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $59.79. 2,823,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

