Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Price

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 3.6 %

CLH stock opened at $211.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $176.02 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.69 and its 200 day moving average is $242.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $75,478.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,582.04. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,507,703.26. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,785 shares of company stock worth $444,558. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,602,000 after buying an additional 697,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,707,000 after buying an additional 592,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,956,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

