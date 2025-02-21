Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Rogers updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.400 EPS.
Rogers Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE ROG traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,426. Rogers has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.51.
About Rogers
