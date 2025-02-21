Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Rogers updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.400 EPS.

Rogers Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE ROG traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,426. Rogers has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.51.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

