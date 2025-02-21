Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:ROL opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 4,272.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

