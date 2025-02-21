Roth Mkm Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLL. Roth Capital lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $9.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PLL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 156,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $163.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $17.66.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 41,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $515,382.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,282.96. This trade represents a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,854 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

