RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNOV. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:PNOV opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a market cap of $798.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

