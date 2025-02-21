RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 85 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $224.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.94 and its 200 day moving average is $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

