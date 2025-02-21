RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 556.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $561.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.60 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.35 and a 200-day moving average of $535.15. The stock has a market cap of $508.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

