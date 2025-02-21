RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 48.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Sunday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,222,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,354,514.82. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,187. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

