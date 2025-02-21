Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.86.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
