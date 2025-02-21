Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.48. 1,031,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on RHP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
