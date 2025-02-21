Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.48. 1,031,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

