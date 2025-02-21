Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 18.02%. Sabra Health Care REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.430-1.460 EPS.
Shares of SBRA stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.
