Scancell (LON:SCLP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.53 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.53 ($0.11), with a volume of 153344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.90 ($0.11).

Scancell Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.09.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

