Schaeffer Financial LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Schaeffer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VV stock opened at $281.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.72.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.