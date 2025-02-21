Schaeffer Financial LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Schaeffer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
VV stock opened at $281.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.72.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
