Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.43.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 409,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $15,759,076.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,850,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,616,692.45. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 22,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $986,013.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,602,044.60. This trade represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 559,407 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,786 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,680,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153,280 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

