Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 191.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

