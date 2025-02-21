Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Schaeffer Financial LLC

Schaeffer Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,670 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 18.1% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

