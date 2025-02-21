Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 198.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,298,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,099 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

