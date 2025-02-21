Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Position Lowered by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,452.44. This trade represents a 13.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.5 %

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

SAIC stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.73. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

