Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.090-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $19.11 on Friday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,602.20. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $463,980. This represents a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

