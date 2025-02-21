Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 132016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,602.20. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after buying an additional 131,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,533,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,643,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after buying an additional 864,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,180,000 after buying an additional 46,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,403,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,310,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.