Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,071,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,956,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 497.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.