Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Unisys Earnings

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Unisys in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Unisys’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Unisys Trading Down 14.4 %
Unisys stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Unisys has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,096,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after acquiring an additional 157,919 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 5,335,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Unisys by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,668,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 188,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
