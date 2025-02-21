Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 5,803,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,542% from the average session volume of 353,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

