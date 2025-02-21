Sime Armoyan Acquires 25,000 Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 25,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 25,800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$64,500.00.
- On Friday, February 7th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$500.00.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Sime Armoyan acquired 700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,750.00.
- On Monday, January 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.
- On Friday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,020.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,020.00.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$3,206.06.
Western Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:WRG opened at C$2.37 on Friday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on WRG
About Western Energy Services
Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Energy Services
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.