Sime Armoyan Acquires 25,000 Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 25,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 25,800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$64,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$500.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Sime Armoyan acquired 700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,750.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,020.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,020.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$3,206.06.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WRG opened at C$2.37 on Friday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRG. ATB Capital set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Western Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Western Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WRG

About Western Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.