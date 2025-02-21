SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Get SLM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

SLM Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities analysts predict that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,166.91. This trade represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SLM by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.