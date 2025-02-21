SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.77. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,999,280 shares of company stock valued at $416,810,442. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

