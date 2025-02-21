SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

SEDG stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $78.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,191.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 111,944 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 373,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 195,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,495,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

