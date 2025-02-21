SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 11,449,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 56,432,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

SOUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $6,999,525.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,579,185.92. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,154.99. This trade represents a 15.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,752,918 shares of company stock worth $45,176,843 in the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402,881 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,595,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,360 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,421,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,092,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

