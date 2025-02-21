S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $43,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 724,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,805,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $536.21 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

