SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Taiyo Life Insurance Co.

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.9% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

