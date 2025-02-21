SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $136.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.12 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
