Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Sells £91,575.95 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Innes Smith sold 85,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36), for a total value of £91,575.95 ($116,036.43).

SPR stock opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £118.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.29. Springfield Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.43).

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.46 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Springfield Properties had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Springfield Properties PLC will post 8.1103001 EPS for the current year.

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

