STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,364,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,757 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $15,446,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

