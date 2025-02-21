Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$88.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJ. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC raised Stella-Jones from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Patrick Kirkham purchased 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$70.36 per share, with a total value of C$143,179.34. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJ opened at C$69.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$65.13 and a 12-month high of C$98.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

