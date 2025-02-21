StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $392,591.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,420.28. This represents a 45.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,404,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2,193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.