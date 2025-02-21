StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $392,591.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,420.28. This represents a 45.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
