StockNews.com Upgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

iCAD Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.47. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 189,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

