Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Has $6.40 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. lifted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,199 shares during the quarter. CAE makes up approximately 4.8% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,235,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 736,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CAE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,446,000 after purchasing an additional 77,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CAE by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,430,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 412,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CAE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CAE by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,325,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,022 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

