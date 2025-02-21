Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells $44,230.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $44,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,939,228.98. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $44,980.00.

On Friday, February 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $43,800.00.

On Monday, February 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $43,430.00.

On Friday, February 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $42,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $42,780.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $41,040.00.

On Friday, January 31st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $41,490.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $40,880.00.

On Monday, January 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $40,800.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Down 3.7 %

SMC stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. 84,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $462.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

About Summit Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMC. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at $1,576,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at $3,794,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

