Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 245 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $537.23 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $523.48 and a 200 day moving average of $500.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

