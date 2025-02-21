Suncoast Equity Management Has $33.82 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raelipskie Partnership boosted its position in Mastercard by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %
MA opened at $563.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $576.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.41 and its 200 day moving average is $512.53.
Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.11.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
