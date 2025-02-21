Suncoast Equity Management Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 0.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $483,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $5,050,766 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $236.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $244.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.