Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 10,820,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 8,357,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

