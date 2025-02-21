Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sunstone Hotel Investors updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.860-0.980 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 656,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,532. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

