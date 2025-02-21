Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.860-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE SHO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.