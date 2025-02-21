Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,982,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 57,796,996 shares.The stock last traded at $57.85 and had previously closed at $55.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

