Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.43 and last traded at $60.49. Approximately 44,271,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 69,910,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.